Afghanistan's Dominant Victory: Farooqi's Fiery Spell and Record Partnerships

Afghanistan has kick-started their T20 World Cup campaign with an emphatic 125-run triumph over debutants Uganda.

The victory was anchored by a robust opening partnership from Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, who combined for one of the highest men's T20 World Cup partnerships, amassing 154 runs.

Fazalhaq Farooqi's blistering spell, which included a maiden five-wicket haul of 5/9, decimated Uganda's batting line-up. Afghanistan's skipper Rashid Khan lauded his team's collective effort, highlighting their preparation and resilient mindset.

