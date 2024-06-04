Afghanistan's Dominant Victory: Farooqi's Fiery Spell and Record Partnerships
Afghanistan commenced their T20 World Cup campaign with a resounding 125-run victory over Uganda. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran put up a stellar opening partnership, and pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi delivered a career-best 5/9. Skipper Rashid Khan praised the team's comprehensive performance, emphasizing the importance of mindset and preparedness.
PTI | Providence | Updated: 04-06-2024 10:46 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 10:46 IST
- Country:
- United States
Afghanistan has kick-started their T20 World Cup campaign with an emphatic 125-run triumph over debutants Uganda.
The victory was anchored by a robust opening partnership from Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, who combined for one of the highest men's T20 World Cup partnerships, amassing 154 runs.
Fazalhaq Farooqi's blistering spell, which included a maiden five-wicket haul of 5/9, decimated Uganda's batting line-up. Afghanistan's skipper Rashid Khan lauded his team's collective effort, highlighting their preparation and resilient mindset.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement