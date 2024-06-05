Real Madrid is poised to begin a new Galactico era with the high-profile signing of Kylian Mbappé. This marks a significant turn for the club, which hasn't seen such a superstar acquisition since Eden Hazard joined in 2019. Mbappé, expressing immense joy, stated, 'It's an immense pleasure, a dream coming true.'

This move comes just days after Madrid celebrated its record-extending 15th Champions League title. The French forward joins a squad that already boasts younger stars like Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham, aiming to fortify the team's future success.

Madrid's prudent financial strategy, including signing Mbappé as a free agent, positions the club to bring in even more top-tier talent if needed. Carlo Ancelotti, Madrid's coach, noted, 'This club is never satisfied.' With Mbappé in the lineup, Real Madrid aspires for unmatched offensive prowess going forward.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)