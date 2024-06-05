Sequoia Consultants Takes Over Dambulla Sixers: Revitalizing LPL's Legacy

In a strategic move that redefines the Lanka Premier League landscape, Sequoia Consultants, Inc., a prominent civil engineering consulting firm from Los Angeles, has acquired the Dambulla franchise, now rebranded as the 'Dambulla Sixers'.

This transition comes after the team's prior owner, Tamim Rahman, faced charges for match-fixing, resulting in contract termination. Taking the helm, Sequoia's majority stakeholder, Mr. Priyanga De Silva, a former first-class cricketer and current coach, expressed his enthusiasm for furthering Sri Lankan cricket.

The fifth season of the Lanka Premier League will commence on July 1, spanning the cities of Kandy, Dambulla, and Colombo, promising thrilling cricket action under its new leadership.

