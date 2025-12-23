India's Spin Trio Stifles Sri Lanka: A Second T20 Triumph
India's women's cricket team, led by spinner Sneh Rana, restricted Sri Lanka to a subpar 128 for 9 in the second T20 International. Rana's tight bowling was supported by young spinners Vaishnavi Sharma and Shree Charani. Sri Lanka's last six wickets crumbled for just 24 runs.
With six wickets tumbling for a mere 24 runs, Rana demonstrated exceptional skill and restraint in the absence of Deepti Sharma, who was sidelined due to fever. Her figures of 1 for 11 from four overs included a rare maiden over in the fast-paced T20 format.
The efforts of young spinners Vaishnavi Sharma and Shree Charani further bolstered India's defense as they took crucial wickets. Despite a promising start by Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu, the disciplined Indian spinners thwarted any chance of a high score, ensuring another impressive win for India.
