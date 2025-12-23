Left Menu

India's Spin Trio Stifles Sri Lanka: A Second T20 Triumph

India's women's cricket team, led by spinner Sneh Rana, restricted Sri Lanka to a subpar 128 for 9 in the second T20 International. Rana's tight bowling was supported by young spinners Vaishnavi Sharma and Shree Charani. Sri Lanka's last six wickets crumbled for just 24 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 23-12-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 20:41 IST
Sneh Rana

India's women's cricket team, featuring seasoned off-spinner Sneh Rana, once again proved dominant by confining Sri Lanka to a meager 128 for 9 in the second T20 International match held on Tuesday.

With six wickets tumbling for a mere 24 runs, Rana demonstrated exceptional skill and restraint in the absence of Deepti Sharma, who was sidelined due to fever. Her figures of 1 for 11 from four overs included a rare maiden over in the fast-paced T20 format.

The efforts of young spinners Vaishnavi Sharma and Shree Charani further bolstered India's defense as they took crucial wickets. Despite a promising start by Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu, the disciplined Indian spinners thwarted any chance of a high score, ensuring another impressive win for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

