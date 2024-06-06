James Maddison axed from England's Euro 2024 squad

James Maddison has been left out of England's squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 in Germany. Maddison departed the Three Lions camp as head coach Gareth Southgate continues to cut down his 33-player provisional squad to 26. The 27-year-old became the first player to be axed from the squad according to Sky Sports. The final date for submitting the 26-player squad is Friday.

The Tottenham Hotspur playmaker's wait to make an appearance for England continues. He was part of England's 26-player squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. However, Maddison didn't feature in a single match during England's run till the quarter-final stage of the tournament. He was a part of the initial 33-player provisional squad which was named at the end of the last month. Maddison isn't the only star player to miss out on a place in England's squad.

Skilful forward Marcus Rashford and Southgate's trusted midfielder Jordan Henderson didn't make the cut for England's squad. Rashford has been a key England player under Southgate. He has been named in the two previous World Cup squads in 2018 and 2022. He was also a part of England's last Euro squad in 2021.

However, in the recently concluded Premier League season, the 26-year-old netted just seven goals. Along with Rashford, Henderson also featured in the aforementioned three tournaments. However, he had a season that led to a lot of criticism after he made a switch from Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq from Liverpool. England's 32-player provisional squad for Euro 2024:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), James Trafford (Burnley). Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace). Forwards: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa). (ANI)

