Rishabh Pant to continue at no. 3 spot? Batting coach Rathour drops major hint

India batting coach Vikram Rathour dropped a major hint on the possibility of Rishabh Pant retaining the number three spot in the batting line-up. India's batting set-up for their T20 World Cup opener against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium raised a lot of eyebrows.

India decided to resort away from their usual opening duo of skipper Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Stalwart batter Virat Kohli came out to open with the experienced captain. With Kohli promoted to the opening slot, it was expected that Suryakumar Yadav would come in to bat next. However, Rishabh Pant came out to bat in the number three spot and struck the winning runs for the Men in Blue.

After the game, Rathour hinted that Pant could continue to feature in the role as he helps in establishing a left and right-handed batting combination. "Yes, he has been batting really well. The two games he has played, he has looked really, really good. So yes, at the moment he is our number three, and it helps that he is the left-hander," Rathour said in the post-match press conference.

Pant made his comeback to the international circuit after his life-threatening accident in December 2022. He struggled to deal with the unprecedented bounce of the pitch and even sustained blows on his arm. But overall, the left-handed batter enjoyed a purple patch with the bat.

The 26-year-old went unbeaten on 36 off 26 deliveries laced with three fours and two towering maximums. His second six was a typical moment of brilliance from the left-handed batter. He effortlessly reversed scoop the length delivery to send the ball past the fence over the head of the wicketkeeper.

Pant's art helped India complete the paltry chase of 97 with more than seven overs to spare. After clinching an 8-wicket win, India will face arch-rival Pakistan on Sunday. (ANI)

