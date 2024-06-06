"Their energy was off the charts": Indian junior women's hockey captain on training of senior men's side

Ahead of the start of the Indian men's hockey team's Paris 2024 Olympic campaign, Indian junior women's hockey captain Jyoti Singh said that the men's side looks more united, focused, and energetic than ever and also wished them luck for the competition. Only 50 days remain before the Indian men's hockey team begins their Paris 2024 Olympics campaign, where they will strive to end the 44-year gold medal drought. India is placed in Pool B alongside, defending Champions Belgium, Australia, Argentina, New Zealand, and Ireland, and they will have to ensure a top-four finish in the pool to progress to the quarterfinals as per Hockey India.

The Indian men's hockey team will begin their campaign on July 27 against New Zealand, followed by a match against Argentina on July 29 before facing Ireland and Belgium on July 30 and August 1. They will play their last group-stage game against Australia on August 2. Meanwhile, Pool A is made up of the Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Spain, South Africa, and hosts France, setting the stage for an intense battle in the 12-team men's hockey tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Indian junior women's hockey team captain Jyoti Singh shared her thoughts on the Indian men's hockey team, saying, "I was following both hockey teams at the Tokyo Olympics, and I was overjoyed to witness the men's team end a 41-year-long medal drought, a day after the women's team finished fourth, marking their best performance at the Olympics. Before the Indian men's hockey team left to play in the FIH Pro League 2023/24, they were training in SAI and I felt the energy level of the team was off the charts, they were sincere in training, and most importantly, the unity in the team was visibly the best it has been, on and off the pitch." "They are focused when it is time to train, and they enjoy each other's company off the pitch; qualities that we aim to inculcate in the Junior Women's Team as well after witnessing them. Last time around, the team earned the bronze medal. Since then, they have improved in all aspects and increased their performance levels. We want them to play their best hockey in the Paris 2024 Olympics, reach the final, and bring home the gold medal," she added.

Indian men's junior hockey team forward Gurjot Singh also weighed in, saying, "The men's team is performing well in the FIH Pro League currently, scoring from penalty corners and field goals while showcasing exemplary defensive skills in certain moments. Everyone looks fit and is set to peak right in time for the Paris 2024 Olympics. The whole country was happy after the bronze medal in Tokyo, and now everyone, the senior team included, expects a gold medal. The Indian junior men's hockey team played practice matches against them, and I could feel the team was different compared to the last time. They have significantly improved their combinations and teamwork. I am confident the team will clinch the gold medal at the Olympics this time." In the recent leg of the FIH Men's Pro Hockey League in Antwerp, Belgium, India has won three and lost three matches so far. Overall, India is in fourth place in the tournament with eight wins and six losses, giving them a total of 24 points. Their next match is against Germany on June 8 in the London leg of the tournament. (ANI)

