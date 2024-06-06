India's Olympic Hopefuls Gear Up with Global Training

The Sports Ministry's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has sanctioned international training camps for several athletes bound for the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games. Among them is wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who will train in Madrid and France, preparing for the Grand Prix in Spain this July.

Indian pistol shooter Arjun Cheema and Paralympic javelin throwers Ajeet Singh and Sandeep Choudhary will also benefit from the initiative with training stints in Austria and Germany, respectively. Ajeet will be under the guidance of Werner Daniel for 45 days, while Sandeep will train for 41 days under Uwe Hohn.

The MOC also endorsed training plans for other athletes, including boxer Lovlina Borgohain, table tennis players Sreeja Akula and Manika Batra, and triple jumper Eldhose Paul. These measures aim to ensure optimal preparation and bolster India's performance on the international stage.

