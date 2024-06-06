Left Menu

Chris Davies Takes Helm at Birmingham City

Chris Davies, formerly the senior assistant coach at Tottenham Hotspur, has been appointed as the new Birmingham City manager. He signed a four-year contract with the third-tier English side, replacing interim boss Gary Rowett, following Birmingham's relegation to League One.

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 22:03 IST
Tottenham Hotspur senior assistant coach Chris Davies has left his role at the Premier League club to become the new Birmingham City manager, both sides announced on Thursday.

The 39-year-old has signed a four-year contract with the third-tier English side and will replace interim boss Gary Rowett. Birmingham were relegated to League One despite a win over Norwich City on the final day of last season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

