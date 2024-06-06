Chris Davies Takes Helm at Birmingham City

Tottenham Hotspur senior assistant coach Chris Davies has left his role at the Premier League club to become the new Birmingham City manager, both sides announced on Thursday.

The 39-year-old has signed a four-year contract with the third-tier English side and will replace interim boss Gary Rowett. Birmingham were relegated to League One despite a win over Norwich City on the final day of last season.

