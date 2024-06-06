Left Menu

Thrilling T20 World Cup Clash: Pakistan vs USA

The T20 World Cup match between USA and Pakistan saw an intense battle where Pakistan scored 159/7 in 20 overs. Key players included Babar Azam with a top score of 44 and notable performances from bowlers Nosthush Kenjige and Saurabh Netravalkar. The game was a pulsating encounter.

PTI | Dallas | Updated: 06-06-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 23:05 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
An electrifying T20 World Cup match between the USA and Pakistan took place on Thursday. Pakistan's innings saw contributions from Babar Azam, who scored 44 before being dismissed, along with pivotal knocks from Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Despite early setbacks, Pakistan posted a competitive 159/7 in 20 overs.

USA's bowlers had notable performances, with Nosthush Kenjige taking 3 wickets for 30 runs and Saurabh Netravalkar claiming 2 for 18. Other bowlers such as Ali Khan and Jasdeep Singh also made significant impacts. The match was characterized by its fluctuating momentum and strategic play from both sides, making it a memorable encounter for fans.

This high-stakes game highlighted the competitive spirit and skill level of both teams, underscoring the global appeal of T20 cricket.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

