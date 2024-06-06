Nosthush Kenjige Shines as USA Stuns Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Nosthush Kenjige delivered a standout performance, capturing three crucial wickets for 30 runs, as the USA managed to restrict Pakistan to 159 for seven in their T20 World Cup clash on Thursday. USA's decision to bowl first paid immediate dividends when Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed early by Saurabh Netravalkar.

The Pakistani innings faltered further with the loss of Usman Khan and Fakhar Zaman, who succumbed to the pressures of the USA's disciplined bowling attack. Despite a spirited partnership between Shadab Khan and skipper Babar Azam, which brought Pakistan back into the game, Kenjige's twin strikes in the 13th over turned the tide back in favor of the USA.

Babar Azam's effort of 44 off 43 balls couldn't rescue Pakistan as the middle order crumbled. Late contributions from Iftikhar Ahmed and Shaheen Shah Afridi took Pakistan past the 150-run mark but failed to set a formidable total.

