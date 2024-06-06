Left Menu

Nosthush Kenjige Shines as USA Stuns Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Nosthush Kenjige's stellar bowling with figures of 3/30 helped USA restrict Pakistan to 159 for seven in their T20 World Cup match. Key dismissals by Kenjige and support from the USA bowlers kept Pakistan's batsmen, including Babar Azam and Shadab Khan, in check despite their efforts to accelerate.

PTI | Dallas | Updated: 06-06-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 23:06 IST
Nosthush Kenjige Shines as USA Stuns Pakistan in T20 World Cup
  • Country:
  • United States

Nosthush Kenjige delivered a standout performance, capturing three crucial wickets for 30 runs, as the USA managed to restrict Pakistan to 159 for seven in their T20 World Cup clash on Thursday. USA's decision to bowl first paid immediate dividends when Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed early by Saurabh Netravalkar.

The Pakistani innings faltered further with the loss of Usman Khan and Fakhar Zaman, who succumbed to the pressures of the USA's disciplined bowling attack. Despite a spirited partnership between Shadab Khan and skipper Babar Azam, which brought Pakistan back into the game, Kenjige's twin strikes in the 13th over turned the tide back in favor of the USA.

Babar Azam's effort of 44 off 43 balls couldn't rescue Pakistan as the middle order crumbled. Late contributions from Iftikhar Ahmed and Shaheen Shah Afridi took Pakistan past the 150-run mark but failed to set a formidable total.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024