Left Menu

USA Stuns Pakistan in Historic T20 World Cup Upset

In a shocking turn of events, newcomers USA defeated former champions Pakistan in the T20 World Cup via Super Over. Both teams ended with 159 runs, leading to USA scoring 18 runs in the Super Over while Pakistan could only manage 13. This victory marks a significant milestone for USA cricket.

PTI | Dallas | Updated: 07-06-2024 01:29 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 01:29 IST
USA Stuns Pakistan in Historic T20 World Cup Upset
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

In a stunning upset at the T20 World Cup, newcomers USA toppled former champions Pakistan via Super Over, signaling the tournament's first major shocker. Batting first, Pakistan put up a score of 159 for seven. However, USA matched that score with 159 for three, pushing the match into a decisive Super Over.

In the high-stakes Super Over, USA excelled by amassing 18 runs with a loss of one wicket, whereas Pakistan could only muster 13 for one. The result echoed Pakistan's surprising defeat to Ireland in the 2007 ODI World Cup, marking another memorable moment in cricket history.

Skipper Monank Patel led the charge with a composed 50 off 38 balls, aided by Andries Gous's 35 and Aaron Jones's unbeaten 36. For Pakistan, Babar Azam and Shadab Khan contributed scores of 44 and 40 respectively, while USA's Nosthush Kenjige claimed three wickets for 30 runs.

With this victory, USA, fresh off a win against Canada, not only advanced in the tournament rankings but also scripted an unforgettable chapter in their cricket journey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024