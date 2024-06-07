USA Stuns Pakistan in Historic T20 World Cup Upset

In a stunning upset at the T20 World Cup, newcomers USA toppled former champions Pakistan via Super Over, signaling the tournament's first major shocker. Batting first, Pakistan put up a score of 159 for seven. However, USA matched that score with 159 for three, pushing the match into a decisive Super Over.

In the high-stakes Super Over, USA excelled by amassing 18 runs with a loss of one wicket, whereas Pakistan could only muster 13 for one. The result echoed Pakistan's surprising defeat to Ireland in the 2007 ODI World Cup, marking another memorable moment in cricket history.

Skipper Monank Patel led the charge with a composed 50 off 38 balls, aided by Andries Gous's 35 and Aaron Jones's unbeaten 36. For Pakistan, Babar Azam and Shadab Khan contributed scores of 44 and 40 respectively, while USA's Nosthush Kenjige claimed three wickets for 30 runs.

With this victory, USA, fresh off a win against Canada, not only advanced in the tournament rankings but also scripted an unforgettable chapter in their cricket journey.

