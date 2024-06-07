Jasmine Paolini's Cinderella Run to the French Open Final
Jasmine Paolini has reached her first Grand Slam final at the French Open, defeating Mirra Andreeva. Paolini will face defending champion Iga Swiatek in the final. An Italian double is also possible with Jannik Sinner's progress. Despite initial struggles, Paolini's clinical performance secured her spot in the finals.
In a tennis fairy tale, Jasmine Paolini has made her way to her first Grand Slam final, defeating Mirra Andreeva with a commanding 6-3, 6-1 victory in the French Open semifinals. 'It's a great feeling to be in a Grand Slam final,' the 28-year-old Italian expressed, struggling to believe her achievement.
Paolini, who had never advanced beyond the fourth round in a major tournament, now faces a formidable opponent in two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek in Saturday's final. Completing an Italian double remains possible, with Jannik Sinner potentially reaching the men's final.
Displaying a clinical approach, Paolini capitalized on four of six break points, while Andreeva failed to convert her opportunities, appearing tearful as her confidence waned. Paolini's triumph culminated in a winning forehand at the net, sealing her victory and earning adoration from the crowd.
