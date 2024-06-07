Jasmine Paolini's Cinderella Run to the French Open Final

In a tennis fairy tale, Jasmine Paolini has made her way to her first Grand Slam final, defeating Mirra Andreeva with a commanding 6-3, 6-1 victory in the French Open semifinals. 'It's a great feeling to be in a Grand Slam final,' the 28-year-old Italian expressed, struggling to believe her achievement.

Paolini, who had never advanced beyond the fourth round in a major tournament, now faces a formidable opponent in two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek in Saturday's final. Completing an Italian double remains possible, with Jannik Sinner potentially reaching the men's final.

Displaying a clinical approach, Paolini capitalized on four of six break points, while Andreeva failed to convert her opportunities, appearing tearful as her confidence waned. Paolini's triumph culminated in a winning forehand at the net, sealing her victory and earning adoration from the crowd.

