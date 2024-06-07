Left Menu

Meet the Stars: USA's T20 World Cup Debutants Who Stunned Pakistan

A group of USA cricket players stunned the world by beating Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. Hailing from diverse backgrounds, players like Monank Patel, Saurabh Netravalkar, and Harmeet Singh have overcome personal and professional challenges to make a name for themselves on the international stage.

Updated: 07-06-2024 13:40 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Some sought greener pastures after a decent first-class career, while others desired a second chance or found being good but not good enough a motivator. This weekend, they located an obscure cricket field to make their mark.

Meet the stars of the T20 World Cup debutants, USA, who stunned the cricket world by defeating last edition's finalists, Pakistan.

Ahmedabad-born Monank Patel, the team captain, won the player of the match award for his performance, moving to the USA in 2010 to pursue his cricketing career. Saurabh Netravalkar balanced academics and sports, earning accolades for his performance in the Super Over. Harmeet Singh, once considered for the Indian team, rediscovered his talent in the US.

Nosthush Kenjige and Milind Kumar, both overcoming domestic cricket hurdles, found their calling in the USA. Nitish Kumar, famous for being the youngest to play a 50-over World Cup game, and Jaspreet 'Jessy' Singh, known for his tenacity, also played critical roles in the team's success story.

