Hardik Pandya Previews India-Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash with Excitement

Hardik Pandya, India's all-rounder, is excited yet focused on the upcoming T20 World Cup match against Pakistan. He emphasizes the importance of discipline and teamwork as India prepares for the cross-border clash, where he has previously found success with both bat and ball.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 07-06-2024 13:45 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 13:45 IST
Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya, an indispensable all-rounder for the Indian cricket team, expressed his enthusiasm for the forthcoming T20 World Cup match against Pakistan, but emphasized that he does not view it as a 'fight.' Speaking to 'Star Sports,' Pandya shared his excitement about facing Pakistan, a team he has historically performed well against.

India, under Rohit Sharma's leadership, is set to face Pakistan this Sunday. Pandya, who has a remarkable record against the neighboring rivals, looks forward to recreating his past success. Although his batting performance against Pakistan has been modest, with a top score of 40 runs in six T20I matches, he has excelled with the ball, claiming 11 wickets at a commendable economy of 7.5.

India commenced their ICC campaign with an eight-wicket victory over Ireland, while Pakistan faced an unexpected challenge, losing to the USA in a super over. Pandya highlighted the strength of India's bowling unit but stressed the need for discipline in the game against Pakistan. 'India-Pakistan matches bring a mix of cheer, buzz, emotion, and excitement. Our goal is to hunt together as a disciplined unit,' Pandya told the BCCI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

