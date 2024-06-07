Hardik Pandya Previews India-Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash with Excitement

Hardik Pandya, an indispensable all-rounder for the Indian cricket team, expressed his enthusiasm for the forthcoming T20 World Cup match against Pakistan, but emphasized that he does not view it as a 'fight.' Speaking to 'Star Sports,' Pandya shared his excitement about facing Pakistan, a team he has historically performed well against.

India, under Rohit Sharma's leadership, is set to face Pakistan this Sunday. Pandya, who has a remarkable record against the neighboring rivals, looks forward to recreating his past success. Although his batting performance against Pakistan has been modest, with a top score of 40 runs in six T20I matches, he has excelled with the ball, claiming 11 wickets at a commendable economy of 7.5.

India commenced their ICC campaign with an eight-wicket victory over Ireland, while Pakistan faced an unexpected challenge, losing to the USA in a super over. Pandya highlighted the strength of India's bowling unit but stressed the need for discipline in the game against Pakistan. 'India-Pakistan matches bring a mix of cheer, buzz, emotion, and excitement. Our goal is to hunt together as a disciplined unit,' Pandya told the BCCI.

