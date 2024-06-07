Left Menu

Sift Kaur Samra Shines with Bronze in ISSF World Cup 50m Rifle 3 Positions

Indian shooter Sift Kaur Samra secured a bronze medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event at the ISSF World Cup. She narrowly missed the silver, ending the competition with compatriot Sarabjot Singh who won gold in men's 10m air pistol. India concluded the event with two medals.

PTI | Munich | Updated: 07-06-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 17:46 IST
Indian shooter Sift Kaur Samra showcased an impressive performance, clinching the bronze medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions at the ISSF World Cup on Friday. Despite narrowly missing out on the silver medal by a mere 0.1 point to China's Han Jiayu, the reigning air rifle women's world champion, Sift delivered a stellar performance.

India wrapped up the competition with a total of two medals, with Sarabjot Singh securing gold in the men's 10m air pistol category. The event saw intense competition, with world number one Seonaid Mcintosh dominating the field to win the gold with a score of 466.7.

Even with a fault in Danish Olympian Ibsen Rekke Maeng's electronic target system causing a slight delay, Sift managed to bounce back from seventh position to claim the bronze. Her remarkable comeback in the final stages reflected her resilience and skill, adding to India's success at the ISSF World Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

