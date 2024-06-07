Sift Kaur Samra Shines with Bronze in ISSF World Cup 50m Rifle 3 Positions

Indian shooter Sift Kaur Samra showcased an impressive performance, clinching the bronze medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions at the ISSF World Cup on Friday. Despite narrowly missing out on the silver medal by a mere 0.1 point to China's Han Jiayu, the reigning air rifle women's world champion, Sift delivered a stellar performance.

India wrapped up the competition with a total of two medals, with Sarabjot Singh securing gold in the men's 10m air pistol category. The event saw intense competition, with world number one Seonaid Mcintosh dominating the field to win the gold with a score of 466.7.

Even with a fault in Danish Olympian Ibsen Rekke Maeng's electronic target system causing a slight delay, Sift managed to bounce back from seventh position to claim the bronze. Her remarkable comeback in the final stages reflected her resilience and skill, adding to India's success at the ISSF World Cup.

