Left Menu

"Proud of his performance": Sri Lanka bowling coach on Nuwan Thushara ahead of T20 WC clash against Nepal

Ahead of their next game against Nepal in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Sri Lanka bowling coach Aqib Javed hailed the young right-arm seamer Nuwan Thushara following his magnificent performance in the ongoing marquee event.

ANI | Updated: 11-06-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 21:35 IST
"Proud of his performance": Sri Lanka bowling coach on Nuwan Thushara ahead of T20 WC clash against Nepal
Nuwan Thushara celebrating after taking a wicket (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Ahead of their next game against Nepal in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Sri Lanka bowling coach Aqib Javed hailed the young right-arm seamer Nuwan Thushara following his magnificent performance in the ongoing marquee event. In their third fixture of the group stage, Sri Lanka will lock horns with Nepal at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida in the 23rd clash of the ICC T20 WC on Wednesday.

So far in the ongoing mega event, Thushara has snapped five wickets in the two matches at an average of 7.20. His best bowling figures in this tournament is 4/18 which came against Bangladesh in the previous game. "Nuwan has done really well. I mean, look, when you have a small total, then somebody has to come up and bring something like Nuwan brought the other day. Really proud of his performance. And definitely why we ranked the team, because of their skills and talent. And this is how the Sri Lankan bowling attack is known of their natural talent and the ability to do what other teams; many teams doesn't have the kind of talent they have. So, I think - you can't say anything in cricket but see Sri Lankan bowling is quite difficult to handle," Javed said in the pre-match press conference.

The bowling coach further stated that there is always pressure when you are playing games at international level. "When you are playing any international game, there is always pressure. But now the players and the batters and bowlers, they know that on these pitches you don't need to try much. Just play the basic, basic game. Best plan to bowl on this pitch, they just hit the deck hard. That's it. No experiments. So basic areas to hit as bowler and you need to bring a lot of patience during the batting time," the 51-year-old added.

Sri Lanka T20 WC squad: Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka. Traveling Reserves: Asitha Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, and Janith Liyanage Nepal T20 WC squad: Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024