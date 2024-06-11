Left Menu

Pakistan Triumphs Over Canada to Keep T20 World Cup Hopes Alive

Pakistan defeated Canada by seven wickets in a critical Group A match in the T20 World Cup. Aaron Johnson stood out for Canada, scoring 52 runs, but Pakistan, led by Rizwan's unbeaten 53 and Babar Azam's 33, reached the target in 17.3 overs.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 11-06-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 23:40 IST
Pakistan Triumphs Over Canada to Keep T20 World Cup Hopes Alive
AI Generated Representative Image

In a crucial Group A match to keep their T20 World Cup aspirations alive, Pakistan overpowered Canada by seven wickets on Tuesday. Sent in to bat first, Canada managed a modest 106 for seven with Aaron Johnson standing out with a commendable 52-run knock off 44 balls while the rest faltered.

Pakistan's bowlers, spearheaded by Mohammad Amir (2/13) and Haris Rauf (2/26), successfully restricted Canada, setting the stage for a straightforward chase. Pakistan achieved the target comfortably in 17.3 overs, thanks to Mohammad Rizwan's unbeaten 53 and captain Babar Azam's steady 33.

Despite Dilon Heyliger's efforts, who claimed two wickets for 18 runs, Canada couldn't stave off defeat. Final scores: Canada 106 for 7 in 20 overs (Aaron Johnson 52; Mohammad Amir 2/13, Haris Rauf 2/26), Pakistan 107 for 3 in 17.3 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 53 not out, Babar Azam 33; Dilon Heyliger 2/18).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024