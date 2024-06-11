Pakistan Triumphs Over Canada to Keep T20 World Cup Hopes Alive

In a crucial Group A match to keep their T20 World Cup aspirations alive, Pakistan overpowered Canada by seven wickets on Tuesday. Sent in to bat first, Canada managed a modest 106 for seven with Aaron Johnson standing out with a commendable 52-run knock off 44 balls while the rest faltered.

Pakistan's bowlers, spearheaded by Mohammad Amir (2/13) and Haris Rauf (2/26), successfully restricted Canada, setting the stage for a straightforward chase. Pakistan achieved the target comfortably in 17.3 overs, thanks to Mohammad Rizwan's unbeaten 53 and captain Babar Azam's steady 33.

Despite Dilon Heyliger's efforts, who claimed two wickets for 18 runs, Canada couldn't stave off defeat. Final scores: Canada 106 for 7 in 20 overs (Aaron Johnson 52; Mohammad Amir 2/13, Haris Rauf 2/26), Pakistan 107 for 3 in 17.3 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 53 not out, Babar Azam 33; Dilon Heyliger 2/18).

