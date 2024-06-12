Left Menu

Thiago Motta Takes Helm at Juventus: A New Era Begins

Thiago Motta was appointed as Juventus' new coach, replacing Massimiliano Allegri. Motta, who recently led Bologna to a Champions League spot, signed a three-year contract. Allegri was dismissed after an outburst in the Italian Cup final. Motta aims to bring success and satisfy fans.

PTI | Turin | Updated: 12-06-2024 23:22 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 23:22 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Thiago Motta was announced as Juventus' new head coach on Wednesday, following the dismissal of Massimiliano Allegri.

Motta, who previously guided Bologna to a Champions League finish, has committed to a three-year contract with the Bianconeri. Expressing his enthusiasm, Motta stated, "I am really happy to begin a new chapter at the helm of a great club like Juventus."

Allegri was ousted last month after a disruptive outburst during the Italian Cup final, costing him his position. With a decorated career including stints at Paris Saint-Germain and a successful term with Bologna, Motta steps into the Juventus role with high ambitions and the promise of a new era for the club.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

