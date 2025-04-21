Left Menu

Serie A Matches Halted as Soccer-Loving Pope Francis Passes Away

Italy's Serie A postponed Monday's fixtures in honor of Pope Francis, who died at 88. A lifelong soccer fan and the first Latin American leader of the Catholic Church, he passed away from double pneumonia. The league will announce new dates for the matches shortly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 14:16 IST
In a mark of respect, Italy's top-flight soccer league, Serie A, has postponed all fixtures scheduled for Monday following the death of Pope Francis. The Vatican announced his passing in a video statement, revealing the Pope had succumbed to double pneumonia at the age of 88.

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, was a passionate soccer fan. His dedication to the sport was well known, prompting Serie A to take the significant step of delaying their scheduled matches.

The Lega Nazionale Professionisti Serie A released a statement confirming the postponement of games in both Serie A and Primavera 1. They assured fans that new dates for the rearranged fixtures would be announced soon.

