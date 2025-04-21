Serie A Matches Halted as Soccer-Loving Pope Francis Passes Away

In a mark of respect, Italy's top-flight soccer league, Serie A, has postponed all fixtures scheduled for Monday following the death of Pope Francis. The Vatican announced his passing in a video statement, revealing the Pope had succumbed to double pneumonia at the age of 88.

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, was a passionate soccer fan. His dedication to the sport was well known, prompting Serie A to take the significant step of delaying their scheduled matches.

The Lega Nazionale Professionisti Serie A released a statement confirming the postponement of games in both Serie A and Primavera 1. They assured fans that new dates for the rearranged fixtures would be announced soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)