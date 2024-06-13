UEFA Tightens Referee Guidelines for Euro 2024
UEFA has introduced stringent guidelines for referees at Euro 2024 aimed at offering clarity and zero tolerance for serious foul play and dissent. Only captains can approach referees, and key incidents will be explained to both players and spectators. Any breach of these rules will result in yellow cards.
UEFA has rolled out stringent new guidelines for refereeing at Euro 2024, emphasizing clarity and strict enforcement of rules against serious foul play and dissent. The directive specifies that only team captains are allowed to approach referees to discuss decisions.
The measures were announced on Wednesday during a media briefing held at Munich's Allianz Arena. This initiative aims to enhance transparency by ensuring that referees provide in-game explanations of key incidents, including VAR discussions, to team captains.
To further improve spectator understanding, these explanations will also be broadcast live on stadium screens. UEFA's managing director for refereeing, Roberto Rosetti, highlighted that protecting player safety and the integrity of the game remains a top priority.
