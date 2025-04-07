Kalinga Super Cup 2025: A New Chapter in Indian Football

The much-anticipated Kalinga Super Cup 2025 is set to kick off in Bhubaneswar with an exciting double header on April 20. Fans can look forward to Kerala Blasters FC squaring off against East Bengal FC, followed by a thrilling encounter between Mohun Bagan SG and an I-League club.

In the tournament, 16 clubs—13 from the Indian Super League (ISL) and three from the I-League—will compete in a nail-biting single-elimination format at Kalinga Stadium. The matches will run until the grand finale on May 3, with no extra time allowed in earlier knock-out stages, leading straight to penalty shoot-outs if needed.

The competition promises plenty of drama as each ISL team has been seeded based on their latest league standings. With Churchill Brothers FC Goa, Inter Kashi, and Gokulam Kerala FC confirmed from the I-League, fans are in for a treat. Winning this prestigious cup will also secure a spot in the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two Preliminary Round.

(With inputs from agencies.)