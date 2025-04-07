Kalinga Super Cup 2025: A New Chapter in Indian Football
The Kalinga Super Cup 2025, hosted in Bhubaneswar from April 20 to May 3, will feature 16 clubs, using a single-elimination format. The competition will include ISL and I-League teams. Matches will be held at Kalinga Stadium, with the champion advancing to the AFC Champions League Two Preliminary Round.
- Country:
- India
The much-anticipated Kalinga Super Cup 2025 is set to kick off in Bhubaneswar with an exciting double header on April 20. Fans can look forward to Kerala Blasters FC squaring off against East Bengal FC, followed by a thrilling encounter between Mohun Bagan SG and an I-League club.
In the tournament, 16 clubs—13 from the Indian Super League (ISL) and three from the I-League—will compete in a nail-biting single-elimination format at Kalinga Stadium. The matches will run until the grand finale on May 3, with no extra time allowed in earlier knock-out stages, leading straight to penalty shoot-outs if needed.
The competition promises plenty of drama as each ISL team has been seeded based on their latest league standings. With Churchill Brothers FC Goa, Inter Kashi, and Gokulam Kerala FC confirmed from the I-League, fans are in for a treat. Winning this prestigious cup will also secure a spot in the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two Preliminary Round.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Mexico's Legislative Push: A Sobering Response to Violent Crime
Delhi Legislative Assembly Kicks Off Crucial Budget Session
Goa Assembly Budget Session Set to Tackle Key Legislation
Sikkim’s Dalle Chilly Reaches Solomon Islands: Boosting India's Organic Export Profile
Congress Moves for Privilege Motion Against Rijiju Over Misleading Claims