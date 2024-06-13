Left Menu

Controversy in Aquatics: Transgender Swimmer’s Legal Bid Rejected by CAS

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas lost her legal battle against rules preventing her from competing in elite women's races. The Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed her case, upholding World Aquatics' ban on transgender women who experienced male puberty. Thomas described the decision as discriminatory and a call to action for trans rights.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 13-06-2024 08:42 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 08:42 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer, failed in her attempt to overturn regulations that bar her from participating in elite women's races. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled she lacked standing to challenge the rules set by World Aquatics. The ruling was released Wednesday.

The panel of three judges dismissed Thomas' request for arbitration, maintaining World Aquatics' ban on transgender women who underwent male puberty. World Aquatics also introduced an "open" category for transgender athletes.

Thomas called the decision "deeply disappointing," urging the trans community to continue fighting for dignity and human rights. Prominent voices such as Athlete Ally's Hudson Taylor and GLAAD's Sarah Kate Ellis echoed her frustration. Despite her loss, Thomas vowed to keep fighting for trans inclusion in sports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

