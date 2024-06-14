Left Menu

Brazil's Copa America Journey: New Faces, New Hopes

The Brazil national football team faces the Copa America with numerous challenges, including a new coach, the absence of star player Neymar, and a squad filled with young, relatively unknown talents. Coach Dorival Júnior is keen to test these players, with special attention on young striker Endrick. The team’s performance will be closely watched, though the focus remains on the 2026 World Cup.

PTI | Saopaulo | Updated: 14-06-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 18:40 IST
Brazil's national football team is set for a surprising Copa America in the United States. New coach Dorival Júnior, in charge since January, has led only two friendlies, offering little insight into his strategy. The team will miss ageing star Neymar, sidelined with an ACL injury.

Brazil's hallmark traits—sharp dribblers, attacking full-backs, and strong defenders—are absent this time, with Vinicius Júnior being the notable exception. The Ballon d'Or favorite will lead the team from June 20 to July 15.

The tournament gives Júnior a chance to test young talents like Endrick and Rodrygo. Despite recent injuries, Brazil's squad remains hopeful, having shown promise in previous friendlies against England and Spain. The Copa America is seen as a stepping stone towards the 2026 World Cup.

