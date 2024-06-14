Mats Hummels Bids Farewell to Borussia Dortmund After 13 Seasons
Veteran defender Mats Hummels is leaving Borussia Dortmund after 13 seasons. The 35-year-old centre-back's departure follows the resignation of coach Edin Terzic. Hummels, who has helped Dortmund reach significant heights including the Champions League final this season, has yet to announce his next career move.
Veteran defender Mats Hummels is set to depart from Borussia Dortmund after an illustrious 13-season tenure at the German club. The announcement coincided with the resignation of coach Edin Terzic, marking a monumental shift for the team.
Hummels, aged 35, has played pivotal roles in various stints, including reaching the Champions League final this season, where Dortmund fell to Real Madrid. With two Bundesliga titles and two German Cup victories under his belt, his impact on the team is indelible.
In an emotional statement on the club's website, Hummels expressed his gratitude and joy for his time with the 'Black and Yellows.' Though his contract has expired, the World Cup winner has yet to disclose his future plans.
