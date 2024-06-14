Left Menu

Sepp Straka's Hole-in-One Impresses at US Open

Sepp Straka achieved a hole-in-one at Pinehurst No. 2 during the second round of the US Open. Despite a triple bogey earlier, his ace on the 194-yard ninth hole marked his first on the PGA Tour. Straka's performance showcased his resilience despite challenging moments in the tournament.

PTI | Pinehurst | Updated: 14-06-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 21:09 IST
Sepp Straka made waves at the US Open on Friday with a spectacular hole-in-one at Pinehurst No. 2. The Austrian golfer's achievement came during the second round after a turbulent start, including a challenging triple bogey.

Straka's ace happened on the 194-yard ninth hole, where his ball perfectly landed on the green and rolled 30 feet into the cup, earning jubilant cheers from the crowd. This marked his first ace on the PGA Tour, a notable milestone in his career.

Earlier, on the short par-4 third hole, Straka's approach shot hit the flagstick and rolled into a bunker, eventually leading to a triple-bogey 7. Despite these ups and downs, Straka maintained his composure, finishing the opening round with an even-par 70.

