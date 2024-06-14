Sepp Straka's Hole-in-One Impresses at US Open

Sepp Straka made waves at the US Open on Friday with a spectacular hole-in-one at Pinehurst No. 2. The Austrian golfer's achievement came during the second round after a turbulent start, including a challenging triple bogey.

Straka's ace happened on the 194-yard ninth hole, where his ball perfectly landed on the green and rolled 30 feet into the cup, earning jubilant cheers from the crowd. This marked his first ace on the PGA Tour, a notable milestone in his career.

Earlier, on the short par-4 third hole, Straka's approach shot hit the flagstick and rolled into a bunker, eventually leading to a triple-bogey 7. Despite these ups and downs, Straka maintained his composure, finishing the opening round with an even-par 70.

