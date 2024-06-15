Trent Boult Bids Farewell to T20 World Cup

Veteran pacer Trent Boult has confirmed that the ongoing T20 World Cup will be his final appearance for New Zealand in the marquee tournament. The left-arm bowler, who debuted in 2011, has been a vital part of New Zealand's team, participating in multiple finals across all three formats.

Boult made his announcement following New Zealand's nine-wicket win over Uganda, stating, ''Speaking on behalf of myself, this will be my last T20 World Cup. That's all I have to say.'' Despite the win, New Zealand has been eliminated from the race to the Super Eight, with Afghanistan and West Indies clinching the two spots from Group C.

Boult's uncertain future with New Zealand cricket stems from his opting out of a central contract in 2022 to play T20 franchise cricket globally. New Zealand's upcoming match against Papua New Guinea will mark Boult's final T20 World Cup outing.

Reflecting on the team's performance, Boult expressed his disappointment over the early exit but highlighted the pride of representing his country. ''Definitely (it was) not the start we wanted in the tournament. A hard one to take. Just gutted we're not going any further. But any time you get to represent the country, it's a proud moment,'' he said.

The T20 World Cup has seen bowlers dominate, often at the batsmen's expense. Boult has called for a better balance between bat and ball, citing the challenge of adapting to varying conditions worldwide. ''It's always a challenge in adapting to conditions, but I think the balance has been far too much on the bowler's side. They just haven't been very good wickets,'' Boult remarked.

