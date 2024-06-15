Left Menu

Madhavrao Scindia stadium inaugurated in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said his government will provide all help to promote cricket in the state as he inaugurated the Madhavrao Scindia international cricket stadium here.He was accompanied by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah, and former cricketer Kapil Dev. Yadav also launched the MP Cricket League on the occasion.

This is the second international cricket stadium in Madhya Pradesh after the existing one at Indore. Image Credit:
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said his government will provide all help to promote cricket in the state as he inaugurated the Madhavrao Scindia international cricket stadium here.

He was accompanied by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah, and former cricketer Kapil Dev. Yadav also launched the MP Cricket League on the occasion. ''Cricket runs in the veins of the country. The stadium commemorates late Madhavrao Scindia's passion for cricket,'' Yadav said.

This is the second international cricket stadium in Madhya Pradesh after the existing one at Indore.

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia -- late Madhavrao Scindia's son -- noted in his speech that the new stadium has a seating capacity of 30,000. BCCI's support is needed to enhance the capacity to 50,000 which would cost another Rs 110 crore, he said.

BCCI secretary Shah said that 38 federations are affiliated to the BCCI. ''Of them, MP Cricket Association was one. It has two international stadiums, which will foster cricket,'' he added.

