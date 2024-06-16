Lovlina Borgohain Clinches Silver at Grand Prix Usti nad Labem

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist, Lovlina Borgohain, clinched a silver medal in the women's 75kg category at the Grand Prix Usti nad Labem in the Czech Republic. The Indian boxing star faced a challenging final bout against China's Li Qian, resulting in a 2-3 split verdict loss late Saturday night.

Li Qian, a two-time Olympic medallist and reigning Asian Games champion, proved to be a formidable opponent for Borgohain. This tournament saw four competitors in the women's 75kg category, including Borgohain, Cindy Ngamba from the Refugee Boxing Team, Qian, and England's Chantal Reid. The event featured a round-robin format.

Borgohain secured one win during the tournament, including a hard-fought victory over Chantal Reid. However, losses to Ngamba and Qian meant Borgohain ended with a silver medal. As the only Indian boxer in the tournament, the 26-year-old is focused on preparing for the upcoming Paris Olympics, where she hopes to add another medal to her collection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)