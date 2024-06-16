Manjrekar Confident in Kohli and Sharma for T20 World Cup Knockouts

Sanjay Manjrekar has expressed confidence in Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's ability to deliver defining performances when it matters most in the T20 World Cup knockouts. Despite modest group stage scores, their experience is anticipated to shine through in crucial moments, as Manjrekar revealed in an exclusive interview with PTI.

In discussing team strategy, Manjrekar praised the promotion of Rishabh Pant to the No. 3 position—a decision that has proven to be a masterstroke, considering Pant's standout performances during the group stage. Manjrekar also weighed in on Shivam Dube's adaptability to different pitch conditions, highlighting the pressure of World Cup matches compared to the IPL.

Further touching upon the role of spinners on West Indies pitches, Manjrekar suggested that India might favor finger spinners like Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel for turning tracks. The interview was part of Disney+ Hotstar's 'Caught & Bold' cricket show, featuring various former cricketers, and emphasized India's strategic preparations for the T20 World Cup.

