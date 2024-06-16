Smriti Mandhana's Gritty Century Saves India in First Women's ODI Against South Africa

A determined century by vice-captain Smriti Mandhana preserved India's hopes in the first women's ODI as they posted a challenging 265 for eight against South Africa on Sunday.

Mandhana's sixth ODI ton was instrumental, as she and Deepti Sharma (37) stabilized the innings after a top-order collapse. Together, they added 81 crucial runs for the sixth wicket.

India faced early trouble at 99 for five, but Mandhana (117) showed her batting flair and perseverance, while Pooja Vastrakar (31 not out) provided support, adding 58 runs for the seventh wicket, leading India to a competitive total.

