Conor McGregor's Injury Postpones UFC Bout, Andy Murray Set for Paris Olympics

Mixed Martial Arts-McGregor says injury led to Chandler postponement

Conor McGregor said on Saturday an injury sustained while preparing for his fight against Michael Chandler in UFC 303 led him to postpone the bout, but he still wants the fight to happen. UFC President Dana White said on Thursday the Irishman would not fight in the main event of the June 29 card, with a rematch between light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka set to headline instead.

Murray to headline Britain team at Paris Olympics, Raducanu out

Former Wimbledon, U.S. Open and Olympic champion Andy Murray is set to compete at the Paris Games for Britain, the British Olympic Association said on Sunday. The 37-year-old Scot, who won gold at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games, is the only player to win back-to-back Olympic titles in singles. Murray will be joined by debutants Jack Draper, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans in what could be his final tournament.

Motor racing-Ferrari win 24 Hours of Le Mans for second year in a row

Ferrari won the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the second year in a row on Sunday after a tight and tense battle with Toyota to the finish of the 92nd edition of the endurance race. Almost out of fuel and on a wet track, Denmark's Nicklas Nielsen took the chequered flag in the number 50 499P hypercar shared with Italian Antonio Fuoco and Spaniard Miguel Molina over 311 laps of the Sarthe circuit.

Golf-DeChambeau powers three clear at the U.S. Open

Bryson DeChambeau brushed off hip issues to move three shots clear at the top of the U.S. Open third round leaderboard on Saturday, setting up a potential mouth-watering showdown with world number three Rory McIlroy. On another steamy afternoon at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina, DeChambeau recovered from an early bogey and troublesome hip that required treatment mid-round to return a three-under 67 to lead Frenchman Matthieu Pavon (69), Patrick Cantlay (70) and McIlroy (69) by three.

Swimming-Ledecky punches ticket to Paris Games, Walsh sets world record in Indy

Katie Ledecky qualified for her fourth Olympic Games and Gretchen Walsh set a world record on the opening night of the U.S. Olympic Trials for swimming in Indianapolis on Saturday. As expected, seven-time gold medalist Ledecky dominated in the 400m freestyle championship before a crowd of 20,689 fans at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts.

MLB roundup: Rockies erupt for 16 runs, club Pirates

Hunter Goodman homered twice and finished a triple shy of the cycle, Michael Toglia hit a grand slam and also singled and the Colorado Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 16-4 in Denver on Saturday night. Goodman had four hits and five RBIs to overshadow Ryan McMahon becoming the first Colorado player to steal home since Dexter Fowler did so on July 21, 2011. McMahon, who also doubled twice, is the 16th player in Rockies franchise history to swipe home.

Oilers look to stave off elimination in Game 4 vs. Panthers

The Florida Panthers can raise their first Stanley Cup in team history with a win against the host Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 on Saturday night. The Panthers didn't come close in their previous two Stanley Cup final appearances, getting swept by the Colorado Avalanche in 1996 and losing in five games to the Vegas Golden Knights last season.

Olympics-Kipyegon targets double gold in Paris

Double Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon said she is looking forward to a bright summer in Paris, where she will chase two gold medals, after winning the 1500m and 5000m at the Kenyan Olympics Trials in Nairobi. Despite not competing since September's Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, the 30-year-old secured her ticket in both distances for the Paris Olympics with a season's best performance.

Luka Doncic, Mavs avert sweep with Game 4 blowout

DALLAS -- Luka Doncic scored 25 of his 29 points in the first half, Kyrie Irving added 21 points and the Dallas Mavericks avoided a sweep with a 122-84 rout of the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday. The series shifts back to Boston for Game 5 on Monday as the Celtics will look to close it out at home. However, Dallas showed life in extending the series after Boston was the dominant team while winning the first three games of the best-of-seven series.

Cricket-India's last group match against Canada washed out

India's T20 World Cup group match against Canada in Lauderhill, Florida was abandoned on Saturday, after rain left the Central Broward Park stadium with wet patches in the outfield. India progressed to the Super Eight stage as the top team in Group A with seven points from four matches. Canada, already eliminated, finished with three points.

