Gautam Gambhir Interviewed for India's Head Coach Position

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir was interviewed by the BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee for the national team's head coach position via a Zoom call. Gambhir is rumored to be the front-runner, with an announcement expected within 48 hours. The interview focused on his three-year roadmap involving upcoming ICC tournaments.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir was interviewed on Tuesday by the BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) for the national team's head coach position. The virtual interview saw Gambhir and Malhotra attending via Zoom.

A source from the BCCI confirmed, 'Yes, Gambhir appeared for the interview with the CAC. One round of discussions happened today. There is another round expected tomorrow.'

Gambhir is considered the leading candidate, with an official announcement likely within the next 48 hours. The exact content of his discussions with CAC chairman Ashok Malhotra and committee members Jatin Paranjpe and Sulakshana Naik remains undisclosed.

Gambhir's proposed roadmap aims to guide the team through three upcoming ICC tournaments over the next three years. In parallel, an Apex Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday evening will see Secretary Jay Shah brief members on the coach selection process before making a final decision.

