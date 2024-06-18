Gambhir & Raman in Race for India's Head Coach

Former Indian cricket stalwarts Gautam Gambhir and W V Raman were considered for the national head coach role by the BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) on Tuesday.

Conducted over Zoom, the interview saw Gambhir present his vision, while later Raman also shared his strategic roadmap. The CAC headed by Ashok Malhotra engaged in detailed discussions, possibly extending to a second day.

Sources suggest Gambhir is the likely choice, with a formal announcement anticipated within 48 hours. BCCI's Apex Council was briefed by secretary Jay Shah about the proceedings before a final decision. The CAC is also reviewing candidates for the North Zone selector role.

