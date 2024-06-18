Left Menu

Carlos Alcaraz Shines at Queen's Club Opener

Carlos Alcaraz initiated his grass-court season with a victory against Francisco Cerundolo. The 21-year-old Spaniard, fresh off his French Open victory, stretched his grass-court winning streak to 13 matches. Alcaraz, currently ranked No. 2, has an impressive 17-2 career record on grass courts.

Carlos Alcaraz began his grass-court season in remarkable fashion by defeating Francisco Cerundolo 6-1, 7-5 in the first round at Queen's Club on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Spaniard returned to competitive play after his French Open triumph, extending his grass-court winning streak to an impressive 13 matches.

This winning streak harkens back to last summer when Alcaraz clinched the Queen's Club title and subsequently overcame Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final. Currently ranked No. 2 in the world, Alcaraz boasts a career record of 17-2 on grass courts and remains unbeaten in 13 matches against players ranked outside the top 20 on this surface. Cerundolo, his recent opponent, holds the No. 26 spot.

