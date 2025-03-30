Ducati's Dominance: Marc Marquez Extends Winning Streak in 2025 MotoGP

Ducati's star rider Marc Marquez showcased his unmatched talent as he clinched another victory in the 2025 MotoGP season at the Americas Grand Prix on Saturday. This win not only kept him undefeated but also extended his lead in the championship standings.

Earlier in the day, Marquez had already set a record by securing his eighth pole at a single circuit. His prowess on the track was further demonstrated as he secured a fifth consecutive win, bringing his season tally to 86 points.

In a strong display of competition, Marquez's brother, Alex of Gresini Racing, finished in second place, moving up to 67 points, while Ducati teammate Francesco Bagnaia completed the podium to underline the team's dominance this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)