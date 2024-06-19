Left Menu

Brussels Cancels Belgium-Israel UEFA Match Over Gaza Security Concerns

The city of Brussels has canceled the UEFA Nations League match between Belgium and Israel scheduled for September 6 due to security concerns stemming from the conflict in Gaza. The decision follows discussions with federal authorities and reflects fears of potential demonstrations and safety risks.

  • Belgium

The city of Brussels announced it will not host the UEFA Nations League match between Belgium and Israel slated for September 6, citing security concerns linked to the conflict in Gaza. The decision, communicated by first alderman Benoit Hellings, follows extensive consultations with federal authorities, law enforcement, and the Belgian soccer federation (URBSFA).

The decision comes in light of ongoing pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Brussels since the Israel-Hamas war and last month's suspension of ticket sales for the game. Hellings emphasized that hosting the match would likely incite counter-demonstrations, endangering the safety of spectators, players, residents, and police forces.

Officials underlined the humanitarian and security situation in Gaza and its implications for Brussels, known for its frequent extremist attacks. The announcement reiterates that while some matches will proceed, the scheduled Belgium-Israel game cannot be held under current conditions.

