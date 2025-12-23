Left Menu

Kohli's Chinnaswamy Match Goes Behind Closed Doors Amid Security Concerns

Virat Kohli's Vijay Hazare Trophy match in Bengaluru will occur without spectators due to security issues. The Karnataka government decided the game would be behind closed doors, considering the stature of players involved. A change of venue is also under consideration if necessary permissions are not granted.

Virat Kohli. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will host Virat Kohli's Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Andhra Pradesh behind closed doors on Wednesday, following Karnataka government's decision citing security concerns. The Board of Control for Cricket in India's Centre of Excellence may be an alternative venue if police approval isn't forthcoming, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Initially, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) had planned to allow up to 3,000 spectators by opening two stands. However, the proposal was rejected by the government, concerned about potential chaos during the holiday season due to the involvement of high-profile players. Prior logistical concerns also led to the venue being moved from Alur to Chinnaswamy.

In response to KSCA's request, a governmental committee evaluated the stadium and is expected to confirm the closed-door decision. This follows a tragic stampede earlier this year during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory celebrations, prompting the Justice John Michael D'Cunha Commission to declare the venue unsuitable for large events. The stadium hasn't hosted top-level cricket since that incident, which resulted in 11 casualties and several injuries. Meanwhile, star players Kohli, Rishabh Pant, appointed as captain, Ishant Sharma, and Navdeep Saini are set to represent Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy's 2025-26 season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

