Cricket Umpires Announced for Super 8s: A Global Gathering

The Super 8s stage of the T20 World Cup will be officiated by a diverse array of umpires from different countries. Key match-ups include India vs. Australia and USA's first-ever knockout match against South Africa. The tournament features both veteran referees and umpires making their tournament debuts.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 19-06-2024 16:03 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 16:03 IST
The Super 8s stage of the T20 World Cup promises to be a global showcase of cricketing talent and officiating prowess. Renowned umpires from various countries have been appointed for key match-ups, including the much-anticipated India vs. Australia clash in Saint Lucia on June 24.

Among the notable appointments, the English duo of Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth will oversee the blockbuster clash between India and Australia. The USA's historic first-ever knockout match against South Africa will witness Chris Gaffaney and Kettleborough as on-field umpires, with Joel Wilson serving as the TV Umpire.

Veteran referees like Jeff Crowe, who has overseen more T20 internationals than anyone else, will lead several crucial matches. The tournament will also feature umpires making their senior men's tournament debut, adding a fresh dynamic to the high-stakes games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

