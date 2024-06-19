Left Menu

Matthew Hayden Backs Virat Kohli for Success in Caribbean T20 World Cup

Former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden expressed confidence in Virat Kohli's ability to excel in the Caribbean leg of the T20 World Cup. Despite Kohli's low scores in the group stages, Hayden believes Kohli's experience with diverse conditions and surfaces make him a world-class player. He also supports Kohli opening the innings for India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 19:04 IST
Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden has expressed strong confidence in Virat Kohli's ability to perform well in the Caribbean leg of the T20 World Cup. Despite a rough start in the group stages, where Kohli managed scores of 1, 4, and 0, Hayden believes Kohli's extensive experience will prevail.

Hayden highlighted Kohli's knack for assessing different surfaces and conditions. 'These venues (Caribbean) require a thoughtful approach to innings construction and realistic total setting,' Hayden remarked during a Star Sports Press Room discussion.

Additionally, Hayden supports Kohli's opening position in the innings, citing that it allows him to maximize his batting potential. He emphasized the importance of a strong start in the initial overs to set the pace for the game. Echoing Hayden's sentiments, former Indian cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth also expressed unwavering faith in Kohli's ability to deliver match-winning performances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

