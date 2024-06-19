Left Menu

Kylian Mbappé: Betting on Recovery for Euro 2024

Kylian Mbappé is considering taking a risk to play for France in Euro 2024 after breaking his nose. The French team is optimistic about his recovery, with teammates noting his improving condition. The forward will require a face mask if he participates in upcoming matches.

Kylian Mbappé might just be preparing to take a gamble to play for France at the European Championship. The France superstar, in a cryptic Instagram post, suggested that risks are necessary for victories as the soccer world waits to hear the extent of his injury.

On Wednesday, while undergoing further tests, Mbappé and the French team had kept updates sparse. "A fractured nose isn't the end of the world," said teammate Adrien Rabiot, expressing optimism about Mbappé's return. Rabiot likened the injury to a similar one incurred by Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, who returned to play shortly after surgery.

William Saliba, another teammate, also reported seeing some improvement in Mbappé's condition. With crucial matches ahead, the French team hopes their talisman will be back in time, possibly wearing a protective face mask. The sentiment within the team is that having Mbappé on the field is vital for both morale and strategy.

