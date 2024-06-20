Left Menu

Rahul Dravid Hints at Kuldeep Yadav's Return for T20 World Cup Caribbean Leg

India head coach Rahul Dravid has hinted at playing wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the Caribbean leg of the T20 World Cup, starting with the Super 8 opener against Afghanistan. The conditions in the Caribbean, being different from the USA, might necessitate including an extra spinner like Kuldeep or Yuzvendra Chahal.

PTI | Bridgetown | Updated: 20-06-2024 01:11 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 01:11 IST
Kuldeep Yadav
  • Country:
  • Barbados

India head coach Rahul Dravid has dropped a significant hint regarding team selection for the Caribbean leg of the T20 World Cup. Speaking ahead of the Super 8 opener against Afghanistan, Dravid revealed that wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav might be featured, given the spin-friendly conditions.

Unlike the pace-friendly pitches in the USA where neither Kuldeep nor Yuzvendra Chahal played, the Caribbean conditions could necessitate the inclusion of an extra spinner. 'It's tough to leave anyone out,' Dravid commented, emphasizing the impact of surface conditions on team strategy.

Dravid also noted a shift in India's batting approach, which had been conservative in previous World Cups. He believes this time the team has successfully adapted to different conditions, highlighting the unique impact of pitch surfaces on cricket performance. The coach acknowledged Afghanistan's balanced team and expressed his admiration for the cricket culture in the Caribbean.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

