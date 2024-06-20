Left Menu

Justin Sammons Appointed Zimbabwe Cricket Coach

Justin Sammons has been appointed as the new head coach of Zimbabwe's men's cricket team. Previously, Sammons served as a batting coach for South Africa's national team. He takes over from Dave Houghton and will lead Zimbabwe in a T20 series against India starting July 6 in Harare.

PTI | Harare | Updated: 20-06-2024 10:42 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 10:42 IST
Justin Sammons Appointed Zimbabwe Cricket Coach
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

In a significant move, Zimbabwe Cricket has appointed South African Justin Sammons as the new head coach for its men's national team.

Sammons, who has a strong coaching background, was previously the batting coach for the South African national team, also known as the Proteas. He replaces Dave Houghton, who stepped down last year following Zimbabwe's failure to qualify for the Twenty20 World Cup in the U.S. and West Indies.

For his inaugural assignment, Sammons will lead Zimbabwe in a five-match T20 series against India, starting July 6 in Harare. Dion Ebrahim, a former Zimbabwean batter with international experience, will serve as his assistant coach.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

 India
2
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024