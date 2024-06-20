Justin Sammons Appointed Zimbabwe Cricket Coach

In a significant move, Zimbabwe Cricket has appointed South African Justin Sammons as the new head coach for its men's national team.

Sammons, who has a strong coaching background, was previously the batting coach for the South African national team, also known as the Proteas. He replaces Dave Houghton, who stepped down last year following Zimbabwe's failure to qualify for the Twenty20 World Cup in the U.S. and West Indies.

For his inaugural assignment, Sammons will lead Zimbabwe in a five-match T20 series against India, starting July 6 in Harare. Dion Ebrahim, a former Zimbabwean batter with international experience, will serve as his assistant coach.

