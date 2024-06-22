Left Menu

India Triumphs Over Bangladesh in Thrilling T20 World Cup Clash

India secured a dominant win over Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup match, with standout performances from Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav. India posted a total of 196/5 in 20 overs, with Bangladesh trailing at 146/8.

PTI | Northsound | Updated: 22-06-2024 23:44 IST
Virat Kohli

India emerged victorious against Bangladesh in a gripping T20 World Cup matchup on Saturday. Virat Kohli played a noteworthy innings, contributing a solid 37 runs, while Hardik Pandya showcased his prowess with an unbeaten 50 runs. Kuldeep Yadav excelled in bowling, taking three crucial wickets.

In the batting lineup, India set a formidable target of 196 runs for the loss of five wickets. Despite efforts from Tanzid Hasan and Najmul Shanto, who scored 29 and 40 respectively, Bangladesh fell short, wrapping up their innings with 146/8.

The Indian bowlers maintained tight pressure, with Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh each claiming two wickets. This victory strengthens India's position in the tournament, showcasing their robust form and strategic depth.

