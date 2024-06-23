Venezuela's Dramatic Comeback Stuns Ecuador in Copa America

Venezuela struck twice in the space of 10 minutes in the second half to come from behind and earn a 2-1 victory over Ecuador in the Copa America on Saturday, getting their Group B campaign off to a winning start. Ecuador played most of the match with 10 men after their captain Enner Valencia was sent off in the 22nd minute for a high boot, but Jeremy Sarmiento smashed home just before halftime to put them in front.

Both of Venezuela's goals came from substitutes, with Jhonder Cadiz pouncing on Salomon Rondon's cushioned layoff in the 64th minute following a quickly taken throw in to level the scores. Eduard Bello sealed victory for Venezuela in the 74th minute, smashing home a rebound from close range after Rondon drew a sharp save from Ecuador keeper Alexander Dominguez.

