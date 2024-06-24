Left Menu

Juventus and Fanatics Unite for Global Merchandise Expansion

Juventus has entered into a long-term partnership with U.S. sports retailer Fanatics, aiming to expand the Italian club's merchandise sales worldwide. The deal, running until the 2034-35 season, will see Fanatics design, manufacture, and sell Juventus products globally. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Juventus have signed a long-term partnership with U.S. online sports retailer Fanatics to expand sales of the Italian soccer club's merchandise around the globe, the two groups said on Monday. The agreement will run until 2034-35 season and was described as one of the most comprehensive and ambitious club deals in sports merchandising.

Financial terms were not disclosed but such agreements normally offer a guaranteed payment to a club and royalties on top of the guarantee. "Juventus is one of the iconic clubs in world football" said Stephen Dowling, President of International at Fanatics.

"We are honoured to be working with it to revolutionise the experience for its fans both instore and online, through new product designs and better availability worldwide," he added. Fanatics will become the master licensee for the Juventus merchandise portfolio -- meaning it will design, manufacture and sell club products globally, with the exception of the playing kit which is currently supplied by Adidas.

The plan is to offer a wider range of merchandise to cater for different groups of Juventus fans, both in its home Italian market and among its followers in other countries. Juventus, based in the northern Italian city of Turin, are Italy's most successful club, having won the league title 36 times. (Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Michael Perry)

