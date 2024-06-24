Netherlands vs Austria: Crucial Showdown for Euro 2024 Knockout Stage

The Netherlands is on the brink of advancing to the Euro 2024 knockout stage, needing just a point from their final group game against Austria, set for Tuesday. The Dutch have been buoyed by a sea of orange-clad fans throughout the tournament, playing their previous matches in Hamburg and Leipzig.

The stakes are high. Both teams are battling for progression from Group D, where the Netherlands and France hold four points each, just one point ahead of Austria. The scenario is even more critical for Austria, needing nothing less than a win to continue in the tournament.

This match will be hosted at the historic Olympiastadion in Berlin, marking the Netherlands' first appearance in the iconic stadium built for the 1936 Olympics. Dutch coach Ronald Koeman, previously a Euro '88 champion as a player, hopes to steer his team to yet another victory over Austria, maintaining their strong competitive record.

