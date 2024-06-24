New Proteas Overcome Choker Tag: Shamsi Shines as South Africa Surge to T20 Semifinals

South Africa's cricket team has long borne the burden of the 'choker' label, but the 'new Proteas' seem to have shaken it off at the ongoing T20 World Cup, says wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

Under Aiden Markram's leadership, the team remains unbeaten despite narrow victories, with Shamsi being a key contributor. Victories include close encounters against Nepal, Bangladesh, and England. Recently, South Africa kept their composure to clinch a win against West Indies by three wickets, sealing a semifinal berth.

'Most games were closer than we liked, but this new team finds ways to win,' Shamsi remarked post-match. Despite previous criticism, Shamsi shone against West Indies, taking 3/27. He acknowledged that inconsistency is part of the game and emphasized the team's collective resilience and adaptability.

