Rohit Sharma's Blistering 92 Leads India to Dominant Victory Over Australia

Skipper Rohit Sharma's power-packed performance illuminated the Darren Sammy Stadium as he smashed 92 off just 41 deliveries, driving India to a commanding 205 for five in their last Super Eights clash against Australia at the T20 World Cup.

Despite an early setback with Virat Kohli's dismissal, Sharma launched an all-out assault on Mitchell Starc, notably accumulating 29 runs in Starc's second over, securing a robust start for his team.

Although Starc eventually got his revenge by removing Sharma, contributions from Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube maintained the pressure, while Hardik Pandya's late fireworks sealed a strong finish for India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)