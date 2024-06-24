Left Menu

Rohit Sharma's Blistering 92 Leads India to Dominant Victory Over Australia

Rohit Sharma's power-packed performance of 92 runs off 41 balls propelled India to a commanding 205/5 in their final Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup. Despite an early wicket loss, Sharma set the tone by decimating Mitchell Starc, while contributions from Suryakumar Yadav and others ensured a formidable total.

PTI | Grosislet | Updated: 24-06-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 21:57 IST
Rohit Sharma

Skipper Rohit Sharma's power-packed performance illuminated the Darren Sammy Stadium as he smashed 92 off just 41 deliveries, driving India to a commanding 205 for five in their last Super Eights clash against Australia at the T20 World Cup.

Despite an early setback with Virat Kohli's dismissal, Sharma launched an all-out assault on Mitchell Starc, notably accumulating 29 runs in Starc's second over, securing a robust start for his team.

Although Starc eventually got his revenge by removing Sharma, contributions from Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube maintained the pressure, while Hardik Pandya's late fireworks sealed a strong finish for India.

