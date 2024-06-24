Left Menu

Rohit Sharma's Blitzkrieg Powers India into T20 World Cup Semifinals

India, led by skipper Rohit Sharma's explosive 92 off 41 balls, defeated Australia by 24 runs to qualify for the T20 World Cup semifinals. Despite Virat Kohli's early dismissal, Rohit's fiery knock set a strong foundation. Indian bowlers, particularly Kuldeep Yadav and Arshdeep Singh, restricted Australia to 181/7.

Rohit Sharma

In a remarkable display of power-hitting, India rode on skipper Rohit Sharma's scintillating 41-ball 92 to defeat Australia by 24 runs, securing a berth in the T20 World Cup semifinals on Monday.

Opening the innings, Rohit smashed eight towering sixes and seven boundaries, propelling India to a formidable 205 for five. The Indian captain's blistering performance was especially crucial given the early loss of Virat Kohli. He dismantled Australia's pace attack, particularly targeting Mitchell Starc for 29 runs in a single over.

Australia, in reply, could only muster 181 for seven in their 20 overs. Travis Head's 76 off 43 balls provided some resistance, but Indian bowlers, including the impressive Kuldeep Yadav (2/24) and Arshdeep Singh (3/37), ensured victory for India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

